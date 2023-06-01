The official trailer for And Just Like That season 2 sees the return of a familiar face

The official trailer for And Just Like That season 2 is here.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will all return as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte for the next season, which will premiere on NOW in Ireland & the UK on June 22.

The trailer also sees the return of Carrie’s ex-boyfriend Aidan, played by John Corbett.

In the clip, Carrie, whose husband Big died suddenly in the first season, says: “You don’t move on because you’re ready to. You move on because you’ve outgrown who you used to be.”

The trailer also sees Miranda embark on her new romance with Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramirez), after ending her marriage to her husband Steve Brady (David Eigenberg).

It ends with Carrie sending an email to her ex Aidan, before meeting him in a restaurant.

The trailer’s release comes amid reports Kim Cattrall is set to reprise as Samantha Jones for the show’s second season.

However, there is no sign of Kim in the trailer, so fans will have to wait and see if she returns…

Check out the full trailer below: