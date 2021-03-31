The awards ceremony will take place on May 11

The nominees for the 2021 BRIT Awards have been announced.

The star-studded ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, will be held at the O2 Arena on May 11.

The nominees were announced by Nick Grimshaw and BRIT Award winner Griff in a live broadcast on social media this afternoon.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Single

220 KID and Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1MBA ft. DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One – Don’t Rush

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

HAIM

Run The Jewels

Foo Fighters

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Jessie Ware