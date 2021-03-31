Home Top Story The nominees for the 2021 BRIT Awards have been announced

The nominees for the 2021 BRIT Awards have been announced

The awards ceremony will take place on May 11

Joel Corry, Dua Lipa and AJ Tracey are among nominees

The nominees for the 2021 BRIT Awards have been announced.

The star-studded ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, will be held at the O2 Arena on May 11.

The nominees were announced by Nick Grimshaw and BRIT Award winner Griff in a live broadcast on social media this afternoon.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Male Solo Artist

  • AJ Tracey
  • Headie One
  • J Hus
  • Joel Corry
  • Yungblud

Female Solo Artist

  • Arlo Parks
  • Celeste
  • Dua Lipa
  • Jessie Ware
  • Lianne La Havas

British Single

  • 220 KID and Gracey – Don’t Need Love
  • Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith – Rain
  • Dua Lipa – Physical
  • Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
  • Headie One ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different
  • Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head and Heart
  • Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter
  • Regard and Raye – Secrets
  • S1MBA ft. DTG – Rover
  • Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One – Don’t Rush

British Group

  • Bicep
  • Biffy Clyro
  • Little Mix
  • The 1975
  • Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

  • Arlo Parks
  • Bicep
  • Celeste
  • Joel Corry
  • Young T & Bugsey

International Group

  • BTS
  • Fontaines D.C.
  • HAIM
  • Run The Jewels
  • Foo Fighters

International Female Solo Artist

  • Ariana Grande
  • Billie Eilish
  • Cardi B
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Burna Boy
  • Childish Gambino
  • Tame Impala
  • The Weeknd

Album of the Year

  • Arlo Parks
  • Celeste
  • Dua Lipa
  • J Hus
  • Jessie Ware
