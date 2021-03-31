The nominees for the 2021 BRIT Awards have been announced.
The star-studded ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, will be held at the O2 Arena on May 11.
The nominees were announced by Nick Grimshaw and BRIT Award winner Griff in a live broadcast on social media this afternoon.
.@grimmers and his co-host @wiffygriffy reveal all the nominees for The BRIT Awards 2021! 💫 #BRITs https://t.co/dRkKgfg415
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 31, 2021
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Male Solo Artist
- AJ Tracey
- Headie One
- J Hus
- Joel Corry
- Yungblud
Female Solo Artist
- Arlo Parks
- Celeste
- Dua Lipa
- Jessie Ware
- Lianne La Havas
The nominees for #BRITs 2021 Female Solo Artist in association with @AmazonMusicUK are:
⭐️ @arloparks
⭐️ @celeste
⭐️ @DUALIPA
⭐️ @JessieWare
⭐️ @liannelahavas
Watch The BRIT Awards 2021 on 11 May on @ITV and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/ivFwQ53FdP
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 31, 2021
British Single
- 220 KID and Gracey – Don’t Need Love
- Aitch and AJ Tracey ft Tay Keith – Rain
- Dua Lipa – Physical
- Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
- Headie One ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different
- Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head and Heart
- Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter
- Regard and Raye – Secrets
- S1MBA ft. DTG – Rover
- Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One – Don’t Rush
British Group
- Bicep
- Biffy Clyro
- Little Mix
- The 1975
- Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
- Arlo Parks
- Bicep
- Celeste
- Joel Corry
- Young T & Bugsey
International Group
- BTS
- Fontaines D.C.
- HAIM
- Run The Jewels
- Foo Fighters
The nominees for #BRITs 2021 International Group are:
💫 @bts_bighit
💫 @fontainesdublin
💫 @foofighters
💫 @HAIMtheband
💫 @runjewels
Watch The BRIT Awards 2021 on 11 May on @ITV and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/YVisQMOWt3
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 31, 2021
International Female Solo Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Miley Cyrus
- Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Childish Gambino
- Tame Impala
- The Weeknd
Album of the Year
- Arlo Parks
- Celeste
- Dua Lipa
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware