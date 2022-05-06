The new Love Island villa has been revealed ahead of ‘the longest series to date’

The first photos of the new Love Island villa are here.

The rustic six bedroomed property is located at the foot of a large hill in rural Majorca, surrounded by greenery.

In photos published by The Sun, builders can be seen working on the villa ahead of the season premiere next month.

First look at the NEW Love Island villa in Majorca as work starts ahead of show https://t.co/s9DEGCKFHb — The Sun TV (@TheSunTV) May 6, 2022

Love Island is set to hit our screens earlier than usual this year as the “longest” series yet.

An insider previously told the publication: “Love Island is coming back with a bang and it will begin on the second full week in June.”

“The schedules are being put together now and fans can expect a long, hot summer of fun from the villa from June 6… This series is going to be the longest ever and it’s from a brand new location so it’s all very exciting.”

Host Laura Whitmore is set to return for the new series, after reportedly signing a £500,000 deal last month.

Insiders told The Sun: “There has been lots of speculation that Laura might be stepping down, or that other presenters were being lined up for the role.”

“Laura and show executives always hoped she would re-sign — it was just a case of making sure timings worked. She is excited to be going back to the villa and seeing what dramas unfold.”

