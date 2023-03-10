The mother of Jack Keating’s daughter ‘revealed’ after Love Island star’s shock announcement

The mother of Jack Keating’s daughter has reportedly been “revealed”.

On Thursday, the Love Island 2022 star shocked fans by announcing the surprise birth of his baby girl.

The 23-year-old, who is the son of Ronan Keating, shared a black-and-white photo of him holding his newborn via Instagram, writing: “Welcome to the world my little 👸.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Keating (@jackkeating11)

According to MailOnline, the mother of Jack’s daughter is Keely Iqbal.

The publication have reported that Keely responded to Jack’s Instagram post with a heart emoji, as well as liking all of the words of congratulations from the Love Island star’s family members.

One person commented: “Little angle, happy for you both,” which Keely replied to with a heart emoji.

Another wrote: “@keelyiqbal she is your double through and through. Congratulations both. PS its about frickin time. At least its out now,” while a third said: “Congratulations @keelyiqbal and @jackkeating11.”

In the comments section, his dad Ronan penned: “Little Cutie. ❤️,” while his mum Yvonne Connolly gushed: “I miss her so much already 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

Jack’s sisters Missy and Ali respectively commented: “Cutest little baba. Cannot wait to meet her soon🥰❤️,” and “Couldn’t be happier. So proud of you ❤️; meanwhile, Storm Keating simply commented: “♥️♥️♥️.”

A host of Love Island stars also reached out to Jack in congratulations, with Danica Taylor writing: “Congratulations babes!!!!❤️,” and Luca Bish commenting: “Congratulations brother 🫶🏽❤️.”

Goss.ie have reached out to Jack’s representatives for comment.