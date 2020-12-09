Here's what Irish people wanted to know this year

The most searched words in Ireland in 2020 have been revealed

The results from Google’s ‘Year in Search’ have shown what Irish people were most interested in searching for in the past year, with November’s US presidential election coming out on top.

Joe Biden was the most searched for person in the nation, while his vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris came in sixth place.

Unsurprisingly by the word “coronavirus” was the second most searched for word, while “Zoom” and “Google Classroom” also made the top ten.

The most searched for TV show in 2020 was Normal People, which saw Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones rise to fame upon its’ release in April.

Netflix’s new series The Queen’s Gambit also proved to be a popular search, as well as dating series Love Island, which was cancelled this summer due to the pandemic.

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack sadly took her own life in February, with her name becoming the third most searched for word of the year.

Fans mourned the losses of a host of beloved stars this year, with Kobe Bryant, Naya Rivera and Chadwick Boseman’s names receiving a high amount of searches.

Irish people proved they were eager to learn new skills during lockdown, with “how to make a face mask”, “how to make hand sanitiser”, and of course, “how to make banana bread” becoming the most asked questions of the year.

The nation were also curious to learn “how to cut men’s hair” and “how to cut your own hair”, as they desperately awaited for hairdressers and barbers to reopen.