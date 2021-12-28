Ad
The most-liked celebrity Instagram posts of 2021 have been revealed

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The most-liked celebrity Instagram posts of 2021 have been revealed.

According to Wikipedia and Uproxx, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s announcement that they are expecting twins is the most-liked Instagram post of the year.

The post, which was shared on October 28, has been liked over 32 million times to date.

The second most-liked post of the year was Ariana Grande’s wedding post, after she married Dalton Gomez in May.

Kylie Jenner’s sweet pregnancy announcement video was the third most-liked post of 2021, with over 24 million people liking the post.

Fourth on the list was Billie Eilish’s hair transformation post on March 17 – which received 23 million likes.

The singer’s Vogue Magazine cover was the sixth most-liked post of the year, with 22.1 million people liking the snap.

Lionel Messi’s post confirming he was joining the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain on August 11 received 22.1 million likes, making it the fifth most-liked most of 2021.

The footballer’s August 8 announcement that he was leaving Barcelona, which received 21.2 million likes, was the seventh most-liked post of the year.

Messi’s shirtless photo on July 11 received 22 million likes, which means it was the 8th most-liked post of the year.

Iron Shore Mermaid’s reel on August 18 received 20.2 million likes, while Tom Holland’s birthday tribute to his girlfriend Zendaya was liked 19.6 million times.

 

 

 

