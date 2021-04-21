The most iconic moments in Oscars history

The Oscars 2021 are set to take place this Sunday, April 25.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the prestigious awards show will be very different from previous years, with multiple locations being used for the broadcast.

A spokesperson for the Academy Awards said that they are determined to present an Oscars “like none other”, while prioritizing the public health and safety for those who are attending the event in-person.

Ahead of this year’s highly anticipated awards show, we have rounded up some of the most iconic moments in Oscars history.

From Jennifer Lawrence falling on the stage, to the infamous star-studded selfie in 2014, take a look at some of the best moments from the Academy Awards:

Jennifer Lawrence falls on the stage

In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Silver Lining Playbook.

As she walked up to the stage to accept her award, the 30-year-old tripped and fell up the steps.

As the audience cheered, Jennifer said: “Thank you. You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell and that’s really embarrassing but thank you.”

The ‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight’ mishap

In 2017, La La Land was announced as the winner of Best Picture.

Moments after the cast accept the award and celebrated, it was revealed that Moonlight was actually the winner of the category – after presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty were handed the wrong envelope.

One of La La Land’s producers Jordan Horowitz said: “There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke.”

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s incredible performance

In 2018, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga took to the Oscars stage for an unforgettable performance of ‘Shallow’ from their hit film ‘A Star Is Born’.

In the film, Bradley plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally, played by Gaga.

The actors chemistry was undeniable, as they stunned the audience with an incredible rendition of the movie’s title track.

The star-studded selfie

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Ellen DeGeneres hosted The Oscars in 2014.

During the ceremony, the popular chat show host rounded up some of the biggest celebrities at the event to take a selfie that broke the internet.

The famous snap features Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong’O, Peter N’yongO and Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer Lawrence falls (again)

In 2014, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out onto the Oscars red carpet in a stunning red Dior dress.

For the second year in a row, the actress tumbled and fell, going viral once again before she even stepped foot in the venue.

Leonardo DiCaprio FINALLY wins his Oscar

Leonardo DiCaprio received his first ever Oscar nomination in 1994, but did not win the award.

The actor received numerous more nominations throughout the years – one in 2005, another in 2007, and another in 2014, all without a win.

In 2016, it was finally Leo’s time to shine, when he picked up the Best Actor award for The Revenant.

Rebel Wilson and James Corden arrive in their Cats costumes

The film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s musical ‘Cats’ premiered in 2019, and was met with brutal reviews.

The film stars Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson and Idris Elba, who all appear in creepy cat costumes throughout the film.

At the 2019 Oscars, James Corden and Rebel Wilson had the audience in hysterics as they stepped out on stage in their costumes.

John Travolta’s pronunciation of Idina Menzel

In 2014, Idina Menzel performed the Oscar-nominated track ‘Let It Go’ from the Oscar-winning animated film ‘Frozen’.

John Travolta introduced the act, and went viral thanks to his mispronunciation of Idina’s name.

“Please welcome the wickedly talented, the one and only, Adele Dazeem.”

