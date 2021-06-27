The Most Brutal Love Island Recouplings

Casa Amor brings plenty of drama to the reality show each year

Love Island is back this week, meaning the return of sun, singletons and LOTS of drama.

Each year, the couple’s relationships are put to the ultimate test when the girls and boys are separated and sent to Casa Amor – facing serious temptation when they meet a brand new group of gorgeous singletons.

Then they must choose whether to stay with their other half that they left behind in the villa, or recouple and bring a new contestant back.

We have rounded up the most brutal recouplings from the show’s six seasons so far.

Take a look:

Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths

The 2019 series of Love Island saw one of the most dramatic recouplings of the show.

Amber Gill decided to stay loyal to her beau Michael Griffiths while in Casa Amor, however he strayed for newcomer Joanna Chimonides.

Luckily for Amber, she went on to win the show with Irish star Greg O’Shea.

Georgia Steel and Josh Denzel

Georgia Steel famously stayed “loyal” to her beau Josh Denzel during the 2018 season of Love Island.

However, in one of the most dramatic recouplings of the show’s history, Josh came back from Casa Amor with Kaz Crossley.

After seeing Josh enter with a new girl, Georgia said: “He’s f***ed it man, he’s f***ed it,” before adding: “How f***ing dare you man.”

Explaining his actions, Josh said: “I went into Casa Amor thinking that I wasn’t going to get my head turned. I thought, that if I did go in, it would have to be someone sensational, someone who blew me away and Kaz came in and did that.”

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

Shaughna Phillips was brutally dumped by Callum Jones in the 2020 winter series, after he came back from Casa Amor with Molly Smith.

Shaughna said: “I’m happy for Callum. I should have never trusted a scaffolder anyway,” she told host Laura Whitmore, before saying to Molly: “Congrats hun.” which created a massive social media trend.

The popular Islander was dumped from the villa one week later, after failing to recouple with anyone.

Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard

Amy Hart got her heart broken in 2019, after Casa Amor saw Curtis Pritchard’s head turn.

The reality star confessed her love for Curtis to fellow islander Molly-Mae Hague while he was away, and was delighted when he came back from Casa Amor without another girl.

However, her bliss was short-lived as Curtis confessed shortly afterwards that he fancied Jourdan Riane.

The couple’s breakup was one of the most dramatic in Love Island history, and lead to a heartbroken Amy leaving the villa.

Demi Jones and Nas Majeed

When Demi Jones entered the Love Island villa, fans were delighted as it appeared Nas Majeed had finally found his match.

However, both Islanders and viewers were shocked when Nas returned to Casa Amor with Eva Zapico – while Demi remained loyal.

Prior to the shocking recoupling, Demi explained her decision to stay loyal, telling host Laura Whitmore: “I feel really nervous as I’m taking a leap of faith here. I feel like I’m going to follow my heart.”

“We’ve gelled so well and he has me in fits of giggles. Hopefully it’s not one-sided.”