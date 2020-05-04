Fashion's biggest night out has seen many iconic looks over the years

The Met Gala’s most memorable looks

The annual Met Gala is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year.

The biggest names in the fashion, movie, and the music industry always show up it the most gob-smacking, stunning looks – and even though it’s postponed this year, we want to relive the magic.

With our own Met Gala competition taking place today with the hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimon, we will take a trip down memory lane and look at the most memorable moments of fashion’s biggest night out.

Rihanna

View this post on Instagram present!! ✋ A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 4, 2015 at 5:38pm PDT

Rihanna has had many stand-out looks on the red carpet over the years, but who can forget this fashion masterpiece!

The Umbrella hitmaker dazzled in the yellow ensemble which was made by Chinese designer Guo Pei which was completed with an oversized embroidered train.

It has infamously been named “The Omelette Dress”, but she definitely stole the show at the 2015 event.

Beyonce

Back in 2015 Beyonce completely rocked the red carpet, in a see-through number we never thought we would see her in.

The hitmaker showed off her incredible figure in this custom Givenchy gown, that literally took our breath away.

5 years ago today – Beyoncé arrives at the 2015 Met Gala in custom Givenchy on May 4, 2015. pic.twitter.com/TDI5GITd5e — Ash, fan (@HVESBOY) May 4, 2020

She paired the gown with a high ponytail and struck some serious poses on the red carpet.

Kim Kardashian

Kim showcased her perfect curves and tiny waist-line at the 2019 Met Gala.

Created by designer Thierry Mugler, the reality star wore a figure-hugging nude dress dripping in beads and sequins.

Complete with wavy loose curls, Kim went for a post-ocean-swim feel with her outfit and nailed it.

Ariana Grande

In 2018 Ariana looked like a literal princess as she graced us all with her presence at the annual Met Gala.

The singing sensation wore this heavenly number which was inspired by Michelangelo’s The Last Judgement.

Only judgement we have here is that she looked absolutely glorious…

Billy Porter

If anyone knows how to make an entrance at the Met Gala, it’s Billy Porter.

The performer arrived at the event on a litter which was carried by six shirtless men.

He then donned a bejewelled catsuit outfitted with 10-foot wings, a 24-karat gold headpiece and as well as a custom gold-leaf Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Iconic is an understatement for this look.

Blake Lively

In 2018, Blake Lively stunned on the red carpet in a deep red custom-made Atelier Versace silk velvet gown.

The dress featured a crystal-encrusted bustier which fell into a dramatic full skirt, with an over-sized embroidered train.

Elegant and stylish, just like her.

Lady Gaga

View this post on Instagram #METGALA #METGAGA 1️⃣ A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 6, 2019 at 8:47pm PDT

Lady Gaga wowed Met Gala viewers by having not only one – but FOUR costume changes on the red carpet in 2019.

The singer arrived in a massive hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown complete with a long train.

She proceeded to give us her own live performance of three costume changes.

Her outstanding entrance lasted 16 minutes, and every minute was worth it.

Kendell and Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram till death do us part 💜🧡🧡 A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on May 6, 2019 at 7:50pm PDT

These famous sisters never fail to disappoint on the red carpet, and the 2019 Met Gala was no different.

Kendall and Kylie looked fierce in showgirl-inspired Versace designs.

Kylie looked striking in a cool bright purple ensemble while Kendall looked daring in hot orange donned with feathers.

Lupita Nyong’o

View this post on Instagram You better work! #MetGala A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo) on May 6, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT

The Oscar-winning actress truly nailed the theme Camp: Notes on Fashion last year.

Designed by Versace, Lupita wore a stunning star-pattern pink dress with rainbow-coloured wing-like shoulders.

She really had a stand out look on this carpet.

Cardi B

Cardi B’s dress was so extra at the Met Gala last year that it needed its own team of escorts.

The rapper shut down the red carpet in a huge maroon feathered gown by Thom Browne.

This look was bold and daring.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry’s fashion has always created a stir on the red carpet, and this outfit did exactly that in 2017.

The pop star wore a red John Galliano for Maison Margiela creation which included an embroidered coat and a veil, with silver coils.

She also had mirrors framing her face and the word “witness” across her head.

Zendaya

Zendaya looked like a real-life Disney princess on the red carpet in 2019.

The Greatest Showman star channelled her inner Cinderella and wore a powder-blue gown custom-made for her by Tommy Hilfiger.

The gown also lit up, which brought some extra magic to the spectacular night.

