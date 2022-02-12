Ad
The Masked Singer UK final: The true identity of Robobunny has been revealed

From Bandicoot TV
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
We finally know who was behind the Robobunny costume on The Masked Singer UK.

The finale of the hit show aired on ITV and Virgin Media One this evening, with Panda, Mushroom and Robobunny making the final three.

Robobunny was the first celeb to be unmasked, and it was revealed that Westlife star Mark Feehily was behind the mask.

Westlife fans correctly guessed Robobunny’s identity weeks ago, after recognising Mark’s unique singing voice.

Mark said of his time on the show: “The whole thing was a challenge but it has led me to explore my voice.”

Fans took to Twitter to react to Robobunny’s unmasking, and many think Mark was robbed.

One tweeted: “@MarkusFeehily was robbed!!! Absolutely gutted. You won our hearts Mark!!! #TheMaskedSinger.”

Another wrote: “Cannot believe Mark from Westlife didn’t win….robbed. Gutted for him, he was brilliant. 💕💕🔥🔥🔥.”

A third penned: “Robobunny was robbed ! Mark is absolutely incredible 🔥 #TheMaskedSinger.”

Mushroom and Panda will be unmasked later tonight, and one of them will be crowned the winner of the competition.

