The Masked Singer UK fans react to the show’s ‘best ever’ unmasking

The Masked Singer UK fans have reacted to the show’s “best ever” unmasking.
The popular show returned to our screens for a new episode on Saturday night, with a group of masked celebrities taking to the stage to show off their singing skills.
Cat & Mouse were sent home from the competition, and viewers were shook when they discovered who was behind the wacky costumes.
🐱🐭 #CatAndMouse have been UNMASKED!!!
Huge Congratulations to the duo! 🎭#MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/13Vfdgh8Qa
— #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 14, 2023
It turned out English musician and actor Martin Kemp and his singer wife Shirlie Holliman were behind the masks.
Judge Davina McCall exclaimed after the reveal: “That is the best ever!”
Speaking about their time on the show, Martin said: “We loved it so much. You literally become possessed when you put the mask on.”
Shirlie added: “I’ve never done anything so nerve racking in my life.”
The couple’s son Roman, who is a Capital FM DJ, had no idea his parents were on the show.
He took to Twitter to react to the unmasking, writing: “ARE YOU F**KING JOKING.”
“I JUST SHOUTED THE PHRASE “TAKE IT OFF” TO MY PARENTS I CANT UNDO THAT,” the I’m A Celeb star added.
Check out more reactions to the unmasking below:
I GRILLED THEM ABOUT IT #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/HvIqrDIKMC
— Roman Kemp (@romankemp) January 14, 2023
That was a great unmasking. Loved the way Cat & Mouse performed together. Martin & Shirlie Kemp (@realmartinkemp & @Shirliekemp) were the perfect couple to be the first duo on #MaskedSingerUK – hope they’re not the last! @ThisisDavina @MaskedSingerUK #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/JAjN5AB3wS
— Jon Connell (@jonconnell) January 14, 2023
#MaskedSingerUK great show tonight. I thought Cat & Mouse were a couple but couldn't figure out who. My favourite so far is Phoenix.
— Theresa McCormick💙 (@curlytopsmac) January 14, 2023
Running to Twitter refresh to find @romankemp reaction to seeing his parents on #MaskedSingerUK pahahaha lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/DdjSwpGzXU
— Alice R (@Alice_robinson7) January 14, 2023