Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

The Masked Singer UK fans react to the show’s ‘best ever’ unmasking

From Bandicoot TV
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The Masked Singer UK fans have reacted to the show’s “best ever” unmasking.

The popular show returned to our screens for a new episode on Saturday night, with a group of masked celebrities taking to the stage to show off their singing skills.

Cat & Mouse were sent home from the competition, and viewers were shook when they discovered who was behind the wacky costumes.

It turned out English musician and actor Martin Kemp and his singer wife Shirlie Holliman were behind the masks.

Judge Davina McCall exclaimed after the reveal: “That is the best ever!”

Speaking about their time on the show, Martin said: “We loved it so much. You literally become possessed when you put the mask on.”

Shirlie added: “I’ve never done anything so nerve racking in my life.”

From Bandicoot TV

The couple’s son Roman, who is a Capital FM DJ, had no idea his parents were on the show.

He took to Twitter to react to the unmasking, writing: “ARE YOU F**KING JOKING.”

“I JUST SHOUTED THE PHRASE “TAKE IT OFF” TO MY PARENTS I CANT UNDO THAT,” the I’m A Celeb star added.

Check out more reactions to the unmasking below:

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us