The Masked Singer UK fans left ‘shocked’ as the identity of Poodle is revealed

Poodle became the fifth contestant to be unmasked and sent home from the third season of The Masked Singer UK.

The popular ITV show, hosted by Joel Dommett, follows a group of masked stars who battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

The DOG DAYS are over for POODLE! 🐩 DID YOU GUESS CORRECTLY?🐾 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/CdLMTy8E1D — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 22, 2022

On Saturday night’s show, Poodle was sent home from the competition, and it was revealed that Keane frontman Tom Chaplin was behind the mask.

Judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan failed to guess the singer’s identity correctly, and viewers at home were shocked to discover Poodle’s true identity.

Tom said appearing on the show had been “exhilarating, terrifying and confusing – it has been a total blast”.

Woof! Poodles of the world unite!

Had such a blast being part of the maddest show on telly @MaskedSingerUK Congratulations to all those who had me sussed, commiserations to those who thought I was @mikasounds or Paul O’Grady 🥰.

Good luck to the remaining contestants, Tom 🐩 x pic.twitter.com/Fc6XhoO7io — Tom Chaplin (@tomchaplin) January 22, 2022

The 42-year-old explained his wife Natalie was the reason behind his choice of outfit.

He said: “We love this show and she said that if you get offered this show, if you can be a Poodle, you have to do it. She loves Poodles more than human beings.”

Speaking abut performing anonymously, Tom added: “On one hand it’s quite liberating because you only need to worry about the singing and movement that you make.” “However, you get two minutes and one take to get it right, so it’s incredibly stressful pouring all your energy into that short moment.” What a PAW-SOME performance! 🐩🦴Who do YOU THINK is BEHIND THE MASK? #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/fsaEveEfFh — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 22, 2022 Taking to Twitter to react to the latest unmasking, one viewer wrote: “Well having watched the Masked Singer last night I didn’t have a clue that Poodle was Tom Chaplin from the Band Keane well I was shocked.” Another fan tweeted: “Never in a million years would have guessed Tom Chaplin, one of my favourite singers too. fantastic.” A third wrote: “I can’t believe that Poodle is @tomchaplin and good on him for being on the show.” Well having watched the Masked Singer last night I didn't have a clue that Poodle was Tom Chaplin from the Band Keane well I was shocked . — Wendy Southgate (@WendySouthgat10) January 23, 2022 Never in a million years would have guessed Tom Chaplin, one of my favourite singers too. fantastic #MaskedSingerUK — Bella (@Christabella769) January 22, 2022 I can't believe that Poodle is @tomchaplin and good on him for being on the show @MaskedSingerUK #TheMaskedSinger #TheMaskedSingerUK #MaskedSingerUK — John Williams (@WhovianMadMan1) January 22, 2022 Singer Will Young, M People star Heather Small, former Australian tennis player Pat Cash and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford have already been unmasked on the show. The Masked Singer UK continues on Saturday at 7pm on ITV and Virgin Media One with a double unmasking. Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Mushroom, Firework and Robobunny remain in the competition. Who will be unmasked next?