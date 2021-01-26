The show's contestants have to wear extravagant costumes to hide their identity

The Masked Singer star admits wearing the costume was ‘hell on earth’

John Thomson has admitted performing in his Bush Baby costume on The Masked Singer was “hell on earth”.

The wacky reality show follows a group of masked celebrities, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

The Cold Feet actor was unmasked on the popular ITV series on Saturday night, after he performed a rendition of Engelbert Humperdinck’s Please Release Me.

Speaking to the Press Association after his unmasking, John confessed his costume was seriously uncomfortable.

“Awful, just Hell, Hell on Earth,” he said.

“The only fun part is working out where everything is. As an actor, I found the whole thing fascinating to do. Because your face is your tool, really.”

“There were parts of it I loved, but the heat wasn’t something I loved at all,” he added.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturday nights on Virgin Media One at 7pm.