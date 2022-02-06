The Masked Singer fans are convinced they know the true identity of Mushroom

Fans of The Masked Singer UK think they’ve figured out the true identity of Mushroom.

The mystery singer wowed viewers and the judges with their performance of The Power of Love during Saturday night’s semi-final, and they made it through to next weekend’s final along with Robobunny and Panda.

The judges’ guesses for Mushroom have included Aisling Bea, Rebel Wilson, Sia, Vicky McClure, Martell Maxwell, Lily Allen, Jade Thirlwall and Sheridan Smith, but the most popular guess to date is that Welsh singer Charlotte Church is behind the wacky mask.

The numbers in Mushroom’s VT last week were 345997, which in letters spells out ‘Eglwys’ – the Welsh word for ‘Church’.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted that Mushroom placed their little finger by their mouth on the show, a gesture Charlotte has also been seen doing.

During last night’s semi-final, Mushroom also hinted that they have campaigned for good in the past, and fans dug up an old article about her speaking in front of a crowd of 250,000 people at an anti-austerity march.

mushroom has to be 100% charlotte church #maskedsingeruk pic.twitter.com/rq6lpUgPZy — the masked singer (@themasked2021) February 5, 2022

NO. WAY. !!!!😱😱😱CHARLOTTE CHURCH LITERALLY DID THE SAME THING AS MUSHROOM DID!!! All the clues linking up, the song clue, the voice is literally her and now THIS!!!…. Okay so Mushroom is well and truly Charlotte Church. Im so proud of her. Amazing person🌳🍀🍄#themaskedsinger pic.twitter.com/pvWx03njOK — Megan ❤️‍🔥 (@ThatBigGAFan20x) February 2, 2022

Yep, deffo Charlotte Church x #MaskedSingerUK — Sally Ann Matthews (@SallyAnMatthews) February 5, 2022

I’ve called it Mushroom is DEFINITELY Charlotte Church!!! #MaskedSingerUK — Hannah McGahan 💙 🌹 #KS4PM ❤️ (@HanSparkle86) February 5, 2022

That last note is Charlotte Church #MaskedSingerUK — night fox (she/her) (@nightfoxinexile) February 5, 2022

Absolutely convinced that mushroom is Charlotte Church. Said this since day one. Betting my husband on this 😂 #TheMaskedSinger — Lucy (@lucy_robbo) February 5, 2022

100% that is Charlotte church so tell by her voice singing that song #MaskedSingerUK — adrianne day (@adrianneday19) February 5, 2022

Rockhopper and Traffic Cone were eliminated from last night’s show, meaning Mushroom, Robobunny and Panda are this year’s finalists.

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams was revealed to be Rockhopper, while Traffic Cone was Traffic Cone Walking On The Air singer Aled Jones.

Last weekend, Firework was revealed to be actress Jamie Winstone, while legendary footballer Michael Owen was revealed to be Doughnuts.

Earlier this season, Australian tennis star Pat Cash was revealed to be Bagpipes, while Lionfish was former Pop Idol champ Will Young.

Gloria Hunniford was behind the Snow Leopard mask, singer Heather Small was revealed to be Chandelier, and Keane frontman Tom Chaplin was revealed to be Poodle.

The Masked Singer final is on Virgin Media One and ITV at 7pm on February 12.