The long road to finding the new host of The Late Late Show after Ryan Tubridy stepped down

Patrick Kielty has been announced as the new host of The Late Late Show.

The 52-year-old, who hails from Co. Down, will fill Ryan Tubridy’s shoes from September – who has been at the helm of RTÉ’s flagship programme for the past 14 years.

The father-of-two will become the fourth presenter to host the late night talk show, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Ryan.

Ryan took over the coveted late night hosting gig from Pat Kenny back in 2009, at the age of 36.

The news came around the same time that his Saturday night chat show on RTÉ One, titled Tubridy Tonight, came to an end.

The 49-year-old returned to RTÉ Radio 1 in 2015 to host The Ryan Tubridy Show – which he will continue to host after his departure from The Late Late Show on May 26.

Pat, who began hosting the show in 1991 at the age of 51, relinquished his hosting duties to Ryan in 2009.

The 75-year-old hosted Saturday night talk show Kenny Live! on RTÉ One from 1988, until he landed The Late Late Show.

Pat succeeded Gay Byrne as host of The Late Late Show back in 1999, who presented the talk show since its inception in 1962.

The first episode of the long-standing RTÉ series aired on July 6, 1962, when Gay was just 28 years old.

Rumours had run wild about who Ryan’s Late Late Show successor would be since his shock announcement two months ago – until today.

A host of well-known Irish faces were linked to the hosting gig, with bookies immediately tipping Miriam O’Callaghan to fill his shoes amid calls for the new presenter to be female.

However, the broadcaster shut down speculation almost as immediately, citing that she didn’t want to give up hosting current affairs show Prime Time “for any show”.

Following Miriam’s announcement, a host of other well-known faces were thrown into the mix.

Goss.ie revealed a list of names that were in the running – including Tommy Tiernan, Donie O’Sullivan, and Jennifer Zamparelli, to name a few.

However, one name in particular ranked at the top of bookies’ lists for months: Claire Byrne.

Soon after she was liked to The Late Late Show, the mum-of-three landed a new RTÉ quiz show, titled Ireland’s Smartest.

Insiders claimed it was a “test” to see how she would fare upon her return to live TV.

It was only earlier this month that Claire finally broke her silence on rumours she was set to take over The Late Late Show.

Shutting down speculation, the mum-of-three said: “I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me.”

“While I’d never rule out other TV projects, The Late Late Show should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves,” Claire continued.

The broadcaster said she was “honoured” to have her name linked to “such a prestigious broadcasting role,” adding: “The show is an iconic one which demands huge commitment from the presenter, as demonstrated so well by Ryan, Pat [Kenny] and Gay [Byrne].”

Sarah McInerney then replaced Claire as frontrunner for the hosting gig.

However, she wittily took her name out of the running, tweeting: “I’d like to confirm that I’m not taking over The Late Late Show from either Ryan Tubridy or James Corden. Nor have I sought Waystar from Logan Roy.”

“Though the prospect of grilling young children on their toy choices every December would be enticing, I let RTÉ management know a couple of weeks ago that I wouldn’t be throwing my hat in the ring .”

“There’s an election coming, maybe next year. Prime Time and Drivetime will be at the centre of RTÉ’s coverage. Like all political nerds, I can’t wait. Ryan Tubridy has done an exceptional job at the helm of The Late Late Show. I’ll really miss him on Friday nights, and I wish his successor the very best of luck.”

While many other well-known faces took their names out of the running for The Late Late Show, Lucy Kennedy exclusively told Goss.ie that she would host the programme on the condition she could co-host with her pal Baz Ashmawy.

She told us: “If the Late Late changed its format, would I host it with Baz? Hands down, yes. Baz is a male me. We’ve the exact same sense of humour and he loves people, he’s a softie like me.”

“The same with Dáithí Ó Sé, if he was in the running for the Late Late gig and I was asked to do it with him, yes please! He’s someone else who I have professional chemistry with.”

“Maybe that’s the thing to do, maybe RTÉ should have a male AND a female presenter on the Late Late. Why not?”

When asked who else she thought would be a good replacement for Ryan, Lucy told us: “I would’ve liked Miriam O’Callaghan out of everybody. She has interviewed me a few times and she has a lovely way about her.”

“She’s also great craic, and is well able to handle let’s say a Love Islander and then, with her political background, she could also take on the more serious stuff. Miriam would have definitely been my first choice.”

“I also think Dara O’Briain would be brilliant. He’s got the same self-deprecating humour as Ryan, and he’s highly intelligent. He’s very funny, great craic, and very experienced. He’s got young kids as well, so he’d be great for The Toy Show. So I think Dara O’Briain would be a great choice.”

She added: “I’m not just saying this because he’s a close friend, but whoever replaces Ryan Tubridy is filling such massive boots. I think people realise now how versatile he was.”

“He could interview somebody like me and then Gerry Adams, and then he could move onto a parent who lost a child, he is just so versatile.”

“I think the reason different people’s names are being linked to the Late Late gig every day now is because RTÉ are finding it very hard to find the new Ryan Tubridy. And that’s because he does not exist. There’s only one Ryan.”

“There’s so much pressure on whoever replaces him because he was The Late Late Show. And with The Toy Show in particular, there’s just huge pressure on the next presenter.”

However, RTÉ have now indeed found their “new Ryan” – Patrick Kielty.

He became the frontrunner to take over The Late Late Show after Sarah McInerney bowed out of the running; and his appearance at the 2023 IFTA Awards fuelled speculation.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the event earlier this month, the father-of-two addressed the rumours.

He told us: “The only thing I’ll say about The Late Late Show is a couple of things. 1, it is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.”

“All of the stuff that I’ve read, and all of the stuff people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill. I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before, [myself and my wife Cat] have both done live TV. It’s hard.”

“Whenever you’ve been on The Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff,” Patrick continued to tell Goss.ie, while Cat added: “He does it beautifully and effortlessly. He’s a swan, he glides on the top of the surface and is paddling underneath. They are very big shoes to fill.”

When asked if Cat would be willing to move to Ireland with her husband and their children if he got the gig, she replied: “Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We’ll talk about it then!”

Goss.ie‘s exclusive interview with Patrick became front page news, and bookies later halted betting on who would be the next Late Late Show host as he dominated the race.

According to The Irish Sun, Patrick wants to turn RTÉ’s flagship programme into an entertainment show that would be broadcast further afield in a similar format to The Graham Norton Show.

A source previously told the publication: “If Patrick gets the Late Late Show both he and his management will want the show seen outside Ireland.”

“They want to make it a big entertainment show that could travel like Graham Norton’s BBC show.”

“Back in the 80s, when Gay Byrne was the host, Channel 4 screened the Late Late Show in the UK,” the TV insider continued. “Patrick will want that happening again to keep him on the radar of UK TV and help secure top guests.”

“Patrick is fresh to RTÉ, which could mean the Late Late gets the revamp it so desperately needs.”

“Having experience of big UK chat shows, Patrick could decide he needs to bring in his own producer from the UK and writers.”

“RTÉ will be desperately trying to find an in-house producer for Patrick with the same level of ambition or he may end up producing the Late Late himself like Gay Byrne did.”

“But something is going to have to happen because it would be a disaster for Patrick if he took over the Late Late show in its current format.”

The TV insider continued: “Patrick could sign a contract to host the Late Late for as little as two years or five years.”

“He certainly won’t be hosting the Late Late Show for 19 years, or a time period like that.”

“Paddy has always been a trailblazer and will continue to keep moving. But he will want to make the Late Late Show a big international success.”

Patrick will host The Late Late Show from its 61st season, which begins this September.