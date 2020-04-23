From a much-loved social media star to one of the country's best singers

The lineup for this week’s Late Late Show is here

The lineup for this weekend’s Late Late Show is here – and it is stellar.

On The Late Late Show on Friday critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy will be live in studio for a number of special musical performances.

Andrew Scott, star of Fleabag and Sherlock, will also chat to Ryan from London about missing Ireland and his recent Golden Globe nomination.

And having shot to online fame, social media sensation Tadgh Fleming will be talking all things TikTok, and the latest member of his family to go viral – his 91-year-old grandmother, Mary O’Brien.

Plus there will be a “special performance” from The Fleming’s themselves, straight from their home in Kerry.

TV presenter and comedian Patrick Kielty will also be on the show to talk about moving from LA to London, and life his with wife Cat Deeley and their two sons.

Adding to the strong lineup is Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald, who will be joining host Ryan Tubridy to discuss her own recent battle with Covid-19, as well as her views on ongoing government formation developments and the recent general election.

And writer and Cystic Fibrosis advocate Orla Tinsley will be speaking from her home in New York, discussing how she is coping with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the extra precautions those with CF need to take.

