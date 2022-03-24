The lineup for this week’s Late Late Show Daffodil Day special is here

The lineup for this week’s Late Late Show is here.

Former Republic of Ireland captain and manager Mick McCarthy will join host Ryan Tubridy on Friday night in aid of Daffodil Day.

Mick will speak about both his parents and the long-lasting imprint they both left on his life.

Ireland and Leinster pro Andrew Porter, who sadly lost his mother Wendy to cancer when he was just 12 years old, will shave his head live to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day.

With his very own show on Golf Channel on NBC and hundreds of millions of views online, impressionist and comedian Conor Moore will be on the show this Friday with his hilarious take on an array of famous Irish characters.

Mentalist Keith Barry will dazzle and amaze The Late Late Show audience this Friday night with some illusions and hypnotic experiences.

Ballinteer native and hair stylist to the stars Andrew Fitzsimons, who is launching his own independent haircare range, will discuss how he rose from being a lonely teenager eating his lunch in the school toilets to now being on speed dial for some of the world’s most successful women in the entertainment industry.

Ryan will meet Amy Dunne who, when she was just 17 years old, became embroiled in one of the most contentious debates in Irish society as she found herself going to court to demand the right to travel to the UK for a termination after her baby was diagnosed with a fatal foetal abnormality.

Amy will discuss how her very private story became extremely public and the impact that had on her and why she no longer feels shame about what happened.

There will also be a special performance by Ceol, Ireland’s newest folk band formed through a nationwide search of over 1,000 musicians.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One this Friday, March 25th at 9:35pm.