The line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show has been revealed.

Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker will chat to Ryan Tubridy about the series Holding, working on her memoir and how her dog Juno is giving her a run for her money.

The talk show host will also meet the Irish Rugby Sevens squad who created history last weekend when they beat Australia to win bronze at the World Cup in Cape Town.

In a last-minute change of schedule last week, Ryan postponed interviewing the stars of Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals and instead interviewed Michael D. Higgins following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This week, Mrs. Brown’s Boys actress Fiona O’Carroll and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba will have the chance to speak about why they wanted to face their fears and sign up to be part of this year’s Ultimate Hell Week.

Renowned baker and owner of 2210 Patisserie Una Leonard will tell Ryan about how discovering a love of baking helped to save her life after she hit rock bottom which led to her creating a hugely successful business and landing a book deal.

Historian Michael B. Barry and photographer John O’Byrne will showcase their new book, The Irish Civil War in Colour.

In showing a series of colourised photographs from the new book, Michael and John will tell the story of the complicated conflict that was The Irish Civil War.

Plus, there will be music from Mullingar’s The Academic, who will perform Don’t take it Personally.