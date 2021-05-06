This week's show will support Pieta House's Darkness Into Light campaign

The line-up for this week’s special Late Late Show has been revealed

The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show Pieta Darkness Into Light Special has been revealed.

Host Ryan Tubridy will be joined by a host of guests on Friday night ahead of Ireland’s leading mental health charity’s annual fundraising campaign – which has been cancelled for a second year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With people around the country planning their own personal Darkness into Light walks, hikes, swims, and dances this weekend, Pieta clinical manager Leigh Kenny will be telling viewers why the suicide prevention charity’s services are in demand now more than ever.

Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone will be on the show to chat about her strong ties with Northern Ireland and her health battles – including surviving a terrifying brain bleed.

Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore will join Ryan to speak about her historic Grand National win last month aboard Minella Times.

Irish country music star Sandy Kelly will be joined by her niece Sandie Ellis to speak publicly together for the first time about the tragic death of Sandy’s sister Barbara.

Westmeath GAA star and former AFL player Ray Connellan, spoken word artist Malaki, and ultra-marathon runner Conor O’Keeffe will speak about their personal experiences with mental health pressures.

There will also be a musical performance from Pillow Queens of The Cranberries single ‘When You’re Gone’, which will feature on a forthcoming album of covers of songs from The Cranberries in aid of Pieta.

Jim McGuinness will also be on the show to discuss swapping football for soccer, the life lessons learned along the way and why he feels we need to protect ourselves from the culture of instant gratification.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, May 7 at 9:35pm.

