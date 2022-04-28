The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show is here

The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been released.

This Friday, host Ryan Tubridy will be joined by the mastermind behind Dublin’s five-in-a-row and one of Gaelic Football’s greatest ever managers.

The 50-year-old is now leading a very different challenge, chairing an upcoming Citizens’ Assembly on a directly elected mayor of Dublin.

He’ll join Ryan to speak about his role and much more.

Author Cecelia Ahern will also appear on the show to chat about her TV adaptation of Roar, based on her book of short stories.

The AppleTV series, which was produced and stars Nicole Kidman, premiered last week.

As she prepares to fly to Italy to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest, Brooke Scullion will be in studio to perform her dancefloor anthem That’s Rich.

Derry girl Brooke will chat to Ryan about her life since winning The Late Late Show Eurosong in February, and how she is feeling about her upcoming performance at the Eurovision Semi-Final in Turin on May 12th.

Plus, there will be music from the energetic Irish alt-folk group Moxie, who will perform The Place Above.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, April 29th at 9:35 pm on RTÉ One.