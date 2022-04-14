The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show is here

Derry Girls star Jamie Lee O’Donnell leads the line-up for this week’s Late Late Show.

On Friday night, the beloved actress will discuss playing the irrepressible Michelle in the hit TV show, which premiered its final season this week.

Dublin singer Shobsy will also be live in-studio for a very special performance at the end of a very moving week.

A star-studded list of country music stars including Trudi Lalor, Gloria, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell and Declan Nerney will be on the show too to mark the anniversary of Big Tom.

Cathy Wheatley will also be on the Late Late to tell a truly extraordinary tale of evacuating her Ukrainian surrogate from war.

Ivana Holub is the surrogate mother to Cathy’s twins and now Ivana, along with her three children are living with Cathy, Cathy’s husband, and the twins.

Immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill, just home from volunteering in Slovakia to deliver humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, will join former President of Ireland Mary McAleese to speak about the ongoing situation.

There will also be a very special performance by young Ukrainian dancer Taya Shvets, who recently fled Ukraine with her mother and her brother when war broke out in their homeland.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, April 15, at 9:35 pm on RTÉ One.