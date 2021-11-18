The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show is here.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Vicky Phelan, who will talk about her decision to stop her chemotherapy treatment and look ahead to Christmas at home with her family.

On the day of the release of his new album ‘Flying Into Mystery’, Christy Moore will drop by the Late Late Show studio to will play an exclusive selection of songs from the new record.

Following the success of last year’s Toy Show Appeal, which raised €6.6m for Irish charities, Ryan will catch up with some of the over 600,000 people whose lives have been changed thanks to the generosity of Toy Show viewers.

Comedian and impressionist Mario Rosenstock will bring a wide array of hilarious characters to The Late Late Show this Friday night.

Thirty years after his death, there will be a musical tribute to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury on the show.

And as audience applications close at midnight on Friday night for the Toy Show studio audience, they will be giving away two golden tickets to the show.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, November 19 at 9:35pm.