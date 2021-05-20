The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show is here

CJ Stander leads this week’s Late Late Show line-up.

The rugby player was set to appear on the programme in early April, but left viewers disappointed when he pulled out of the show last minute.

On Friday night, the 31-year-old will speak to Ryan Tubridy about his recent retirement from professional rugby.

After nine years of playing professional rugby in Ireland, CJ announced he was departing Irish shores with 51 Irish caps in March.

Room to Improve architect Dermot Bannon will also join Ryan to discuss his upcoming series focusing on small homes.

Housing is back in the headlines this month, and Dermot will offer his solutions to correct the dysfunction.

Later in the show, Crona and Suzy Byrne will be in studio to talk about what it was like to grow up as the daughters of Ireland’s most famous broadcaster, Gay Byrne.

They will reveal what their relationship with their dad was like, and how they’ve all been coping since his death in November 2019.

Ryan will also be joined by Jamie and Georgie Crawford, who have overcome adversity.

At 32 years of age, Jamie was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). Five years later, Georgie was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The couple will talk about how they put their lives back together, and will share how their illnesses changed them both.

Ad

With over a million views of his appearance on the Late Late Toy Show, Michael Moloney emerged as one of the Toy Show’s brightest stars when he was surprised by global singing sensation Dermot Kennedy.

This Friday, Michael will perform his debut single ‘All That I Do’, which is inspired by his late father Emmett.

In a year when lockdown gave people a very small taste of what daily life is like for carers of vulnerable people, Ryan will chat to two mothers who care full-time for children with disabilities.

Katie Healy-Nolan and Nina Fitzpatrick will discuss the reality of life for full-time carers in Ireland, the battles they have faced to give their children dignity, and why children with disabilities have been forgotten in the last year.

Ahead of the summer release of his much-anticipated new album, James Vincent McMorrow will also perform a world exclusive of his brand-new single ‘Paradise’.

The Late Late Show airs this Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.