A host of famous faces will appear on the show this Friday

The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed

Downton Abbey star Allen Leech leads the line-up for this week’s Late Late Show.

The actor will chat about coming home to Ireland, the joy of a good pint, and why he supports the work of the Sudden Adult Death Syndrome charity, CRY.

Marie Greene and Emily MacKeogh will also recount their personal experiences, as they ask the public to support the charity.

Home of the Year is currently back on our screens, and the differing opinions between the judges have got the nation talking.

Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone & Suzie Mc Adam will be in studio on Friday night to discuss this year’s homes.

Seána Kerslake, star of the hit new drama Smother, will also chat to host Ryan Tubridy about filming the show in Lahinch in the middle of the pandemic.

The actress will also remember her close friend Danika McGuigan, the daughter of boxing champ Barry McGuigan.

As for musical guests, Nathan Carter will be in studio with the first TV performance of his new song; and Dea Matrona from Belfast will perform their latest single, Make You My Star.

Following on from The Late Late Show’s Taking Care of Business Special, which aired last year, inaugural bursary winners Patrick Cox, Oliver Kirwan, Donagh Quigley, and Denise Rock will appear on the show this Friday to share how their businesses have adapted and thrived through the lockdown.

The Late Late Show airs this Friday, March 12th, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.