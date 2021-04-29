The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been released

As we previously reported, Ryan Tubridy will chatting with Noel Gallagher on Friday night, who will also perform ‘Dead In The Water’ – which will feature on his upcoming greatest hits album.

After 14 months cocooning at home, six fully vaccinated pensioners will also be in studio as they excitedly embrace their newfound freedoms.

On Monday morning, Ryan received a call on his RTÉ Radio One Show from Andrew Geary, who moved listeners with his honest account of the obstacles faced by his deaf son Callum in Irish society.

Andrew and Callum will be in studio on Friday night to share their story, and speak about how the Oscar-winning film ‘Sound of Metal’ is raising awareness for the deaf community.

Irish band Bell X1 will be giving a special rendition of their classic single, ‘The Great Defector’.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, April 30 at 9:35pm.

