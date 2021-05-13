The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been released

On Friday night, Ryan Tubridy will chat to Hollywood actor and producer Seth Rogen, star of Superbad, Bad Neighbours and The Lion King.

Seth will reveal why he’s not afraid of burning celebrity bridges with his new book, why you should always be careful about meeting your heroes, and how one of his movies nearly started a world war.

Sinead and Mark Gallagher-Hedderman made headlines last month when they had to take their case to court to avoid mandatory hotel quarantine with their 8-day-old baby boy.

Now, four weeks after quarantining at home, they share their surrogacy story and introduce Ryan to their beautiful baby Theo.

On Friday night, the Student Enterprise Awards will highlight hopeful teenage entrepreneurs as they share their innovative inventions with Ryan.

From revolutionising how we organise our fridge, to a game-changer in how we tag our cattle – these young people have their eyes on the student enterprise.

Next up, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Commitments, Ryan will be joined by a supergroup to perform songs from the film’s iconic soundtrack.

Westend star Killian Donnelly and Eurovision winner, Niamh Kavanagh, will be singing on the night.

Relatives of the Ballymurphy Massacre victims will also speak to Ryan about their 50-year quest for justice, and what they believe UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, needs to do next.

The Late Late Show airs this Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.