The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been announced.

First up, Amy Huberman will join Ryan as she prepares to launch a new series of her successful show, Finding Joy.

She will be chatting about emerging from lockdown, expecting her third baby and why she chose to reveal her baby news on Instagram.

Plus, she will give an insight into what she has discovered about her new home’s spooky past.

In her first television interview since her beloved husband Gay Byrne died, national treasure Kathleen Watkins will appear on the show to chat about how poetry brings her comfort, how she managed to survive the last few months cocooning, and what life is like for her now, without her beloved Gay.

Following on from Russell Crowe’s tarantula story, funny man Dara Ó’Briain will be sending us his own musings from London.

RTÉ have promised the comedian has a story to share with the Late Late Show viewers, that will make you laugh until you cry.

Kevin Bacon will also appear on the show to talk about how he gave Tom Hanks the ultimate acting lesson, and how he has learned to embrace this cult status.

Jennifer Edge’s healthy 17-year-old son was struck down with Covid-19 and she lived every mother’s nightmare when she couldn’t see him for 18 long days.

She will join Ryan with her son Jack to share their story and talk about Jack’s long road to recovery.

Breakthrough pop artist, Lyra, will be on the show too to chat with Ryan about Tinder, singing in mass and finding money under the mattress!

Singers Claudia Boyle & Red Hurley will also be in-studio to perform Time to Say Goodbye.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show, Friday, October 9th at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.