The line-up for the final Late Late Show of the season has been revealed.

On Friday night, Ryan Tubridy will be joined by a host of special guests as he concludes the 51st season of the show.

First up, the presenter will be joined by Irish boxing legend Katie Taylor for her first in-depth Late Late Show interview since turning professional five years ago.

Team Ireland Athletes including Natalya Coyle (modern pentathlon), Brendan Irvine (flyweight boxer), Nhat Nguyen (badminton), Aoife Cooke (marathon runner), and Rhys McClenaghan (gymnast) will also be on the show to discuss their journey to the Olympics.

Trica Heberle, Chef de Mission Team Ireland, and Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, will join Ryan in studio to discuss the unprecedented hurdles faced to get to the Olympic Games this year.

Ryan will talk to Sonia O’Sullivan from her new base in the USA about her incredible Olympic medal win in Sydney 2000.

Star of The Late Late Toy Show Adam King returns with his family bringing news of an “out of this world” gift from a very important person which was hand-delivered to their home in Cork.

The Late Late Show Soul Band is back to perform live music, fronted by Lucia Evans.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One, Friday, May 28 at 9:35pm.