The life and legacy of the late Gerry Ryan

Gerry Ryan passed away at the age of 53 in 2010, leaving behind an incredible mark on the Irish media and entertainment industry.

The Dublin native’s career began when he was involved part-time in pirate radio, presenting a selection of programmes firstly for Alternative Radio Dublin and then for Big D.

Then, in 1979, when RTÉ Radio (now RTÉ 2fm) was launched, he joined RTÉ as a DJ, where he presented a selection of speech and music-based programmes.

Gerry then moved to a night-time music show called Lights Out alongside Mark Cagney’s grown-up album programme and Dave Fanning’s The Rock Show as part of Radio 2’s night-time line-up. The trio went on to tour all across Ireland with this show.

It was in 1988 that The Gerry Ryan Show was launched, which was on air from 9 am to 12 pm on weekday mornings.

Each morning he would begin by discussing the morning’s headlines following up with his own comedy slot Nob Nation, which featured impersonations of politicians and RTÉ media personalities.

In 1990, Gerry was honoured a Jacob’s Awards for his show, which was described as “unbelievably bizarre and unprecedented – and at the same time being serious, hilarious, and unpredictable.”

A defining moment of the show came in 1993 when rape victim, Lavinia Kerwick, rang in to the show to express her thoughts and feelings, and it was then that Gerry realised the importance of his platform.

He also enjoyed an impressive TV career, and began by hosting School Around the Corner from 1990 to 1994.

According to Gerry, Ryantown was “the worst television experience I’ve ever had in my entire life” and shared that producer Julie Parsons nearly had “a nervous breakdown.”

He is also credited with presenting The Late Late Show in October 2008 when Pat Kenny became bereaved.

Other TV credits include Gerry Ryan’s Hitlist, Ryan Confidential, and Operation Transformation.

The Irish media star wrote in his autobiography, Would the Real Gerry Ryan Please Stand Up, that when it came to his career, critics stopped being so harsh but went to “mostly” ignore him.

Gerry married Morah Brennan in 1982 and they went on to have five children together: Lottie, Bonnie, Babette, Rex, and Elliot.

The pair separated in March 2008, but the reasons for them going their separate ways is unknown.

However, they maintained a friendly relationship, even spending holidays together.

Shortly after midday on 30 April 2010, Gerry was found dead in the bedroom of his home on Leeson Street, Co. Dublin.

According to a medical report, the cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia.

Now, 15 years on from his untimely passing, his daughter Bonnie reflected on her father’s death as she recalled the last time they spoke before he died.

Taking to tiktok, she captioned her video: “This day 15 years ago I spoke to my dad for the very last time.”



She said: “This day, 15 years ago, was the last time I ever spoke to my dad. It was on the phone and he was annoyed at me because I had gotten two parking tickets in the one week, so fair enough.”

“Anyway, I was then annoyed at him because he was annoyed at me and I remember handing the phone away to my sister going, oh take it, ‘he’s getting angry at me.’”

“And I didn’t say to him goodbye and I didn’t say to him that I loved him. Little did I know, the very next day I would find out that my dad had passed away and my whole world was going to be rocked forevermore,” Bonnie heartbreakingly confessed.

“And this is your reminder, don’t forget to say I love you, don’t forget that life is so fragile and you just don’t know what’s coming around the corner. If you have your parents, give them an extra squeeze or whoever it is that you love in your life because you just don’t know what could happen.”