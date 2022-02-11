The Late Late Show uncovers hilarious clip of a young Dermot Bannon on Blind Date

The Late Late Show has uncovered a hilarious clip of a young Dermot Bannon on Blind Date.

The celebrity architect appeared on the show’s Valentine’s Special on Friday night, and was left mortified when host Ryan Tubridy played a clip of him on the dating show.

>Dermot was a contestant on Cilla Black’s show back in 1994, when he was studying to be an architect in the UK.

HOW have we never seen this!?@DermotBannon on Blind Date 😭#LateLate pic.twitter.com/sGfo4EEQY0 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 11, 2022

The clip showed Dermot with some oldschool curtain bangs, as he tried to impress Jenni Falconer – who has since become a well-known TV presenter in the UK.

The Room To Improve star cringed after Ryan played the clip, and warned the audience of singletons: “Be really careful what you do on television when you’re young!”

When Ryan asked if Jenni picked him, he said: “No! Did you see the state of me? It was like Love Island with a cardigan.”

Back in 2018, Dermot revealed how he ended up on Blind Date during an interview with Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio 1.

He said: “I was in college in England and they had a roadshow where they went around all the students unions and universities and they held auditions and we all thought it would be a bit of craic to go for it.”

“So I went in with a few of the Irish lads who were over there with me and when I came out from the audition they were gone!”

“One of the reasons I went on and did the show was to give the lads and everybody I know a bit of craic. I was a little bit of the clown.”

Dermot is now happily married to his wife Louise, and the couple share three children.