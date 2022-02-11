The Late Late Show uncovers hilarious clip of a young Dermot Bannon on Blind Date

Ad
The Late Late Show has uncovered a hilarious clip of a young Dermot Bannon on Blind Date.

The celebrity architect appeared on the show’s Valentine’s Special on Friday night, and was left mortified when host Ryan Tubridy played a clip of him on the dating show.

>Dermot was a contestant on Cilla Black’s show back in 1994, when he was studying to be an architect in the UK.

The clip showed Dermot with some oldschool curtain bangs, as he tried to impress Jenni Falconer – who has since become a well-known TV presenter in the UK.

The Room To Improve star cringed after Ryan played the clip, and warned the audience of singletons: “Be really careful what you do on television when you’re young!”

When Ryan asked if Jenni picked him, he said: “No! Did you see the state of me? It was like Love Island with a cardigan.”

Back in 2018, Dermot revealed how he ended up on Blind Date during an interview with Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio 1.

He said: “I was in college in England and they had a roadshow where they went around all the students unions and universities and they held auditions and we all thought it would be a bit of craic to go for it.”

“So I went in with a few of the Irish lads who were over there with me and when I came out from the audition they were gone!”

“One of the reasons I went on and did the show was to give the lads and everybody I know a bit of craic. I was a little bit of the clown.”

Dermot is now happily married to his wife Louise, and the couple share three children.

