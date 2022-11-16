The Late Late Show to pay tribute to Vicky Phelan with special musical performance

The Late Late Show will pay tribute to cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan on Friday night, following her tragic death earlier this week.

The mum-of-two, 48, sadly passed away in the early hours of Monday morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

The Stunning will perform a special musical tribute to Vicky, who was one of their biggest fans, on this week’s Late Late.

Also on the show this Friday, Knocklyon native Alisha Weir will talk about how she swapped The Toy Show stage for the lead role opposite Emma Thompson in the upcoming movie of Matilda.

With the most controversial World Cup in living memory kicking off on Sunday, Eamon Dunphy will tell Ryan Tubridy why he feels deeply uncomfortable about the upcoming tournament and why it’s time for football to take a stand.

Two-time Golden Globe winner, Hollywood royal Jane Seymour will also join Ryan live in studio to chat about what it takes to be a leading lady, her love of Ireland and what we can expect from Season 2 of Harry Wild.

Plus, there will be music from Athy’s Jack L, otherwise known as Jack Lukeman, and he will perform Sundogs in the Moonshine.

The Late Late Show show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, November 18th at 9:35pm.