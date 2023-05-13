The Late Late Show ‘set for MAJOR change’ if Patrick Kielty takes over as host

The Late Late Show is reportedly set for a major change if Patrick Kielty takes over as host.

The comedian is currently the frontrunner to present the RTÉ chat show, after Ryan leaves the programme in May after 14 years at the helm.

Bookies suspended betting on who will be the next host of The Late Late Show earlier this week, after Patrick broke his silence on the speculation during an exclusive interview with Goss.ie.

According to The Irish Sun, Patrick wants to turn RTÉ’s flagship programme into an entertainment show that would be broadcast further afield in a similar format to The Graham Norton Show.

A source told the publication: “If Patrick gets the Late Late Show both he and his management will want the show seen outside Ireland.”

“They want to make it a big entertainment show that could travel like Graham Norton’s BBC show.”

“Back in the 80s, when Gay Byrne was the host, Channel 4 screened the Late Late Show in the UK,” the TV insider continued. “Patrick will want that happening again to keep him on the radar of UK TV and help secure top guests.”

“Patrick is fresh to RTÉ, which could mean the Late Late gets the revamp it so desperately needs.”

“Having experience of big UK chat shows, Patrick could decide he needs to bring in his own producer from the UK and writers.”

“RTÉ will be desperately trying to find an in-house producer for Patrick with the same level of ambition or he may end up producing the Late Late himself like Gay Byrne did.”

“But something is going to have to happen because it would be a disaster for Patrick if he took over the Late Late show in its current format.”

The TV insider continued: “Patrick could sign a contract to host the Late Late for as little as two years or five years.”

“He certainly won’t be hosting the Late Late Show for 19 years, or a time period like that.”

“Paddy has always been a trailblazer and will continue to keep moving. But he will want to make the Late Late Show a big international success.”

Speaking at the IFTA Awards on Sunday, where he was joined by his wife Cat Deeley, Patrick exclusively told Goss.ie: “It is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.”

Patrick continued to tell us: “All of the stuff that I’ve read, and all of the stuff people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill. I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before, [myself and my wife Cat] have both done live TV. It’s hard.”

“Whenever you’ve been on The Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff…”

Cat added: “He does it beautifully and effortlessly. He’s a swan, he glides on the top of the surface and is paddling underneath. They are very big shoes to fill.”

When asked if she would be willing to move to Ireland with Patrick and their sons James, 4, and Milo, 7, if he got the gig, Cat replied: “Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We’ll talk about it then!”