The Late Late Show release FULL line-up for this week’s show

The Late Late Show have released the full line-up for Friday night’s show.

First up, Ryan Tubridy will be chatting with actor Matthew McConaughey about his upcoming memoir, as well as how he became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood in an unmissable interview.

Music legend Bruce Springsteen will also appear on the show, opening up about the making of his new album, the Irish musician he admires most, and his views on the upcoming US election.

Following Bruce’s interview, twin sisters Ellie and Louise Macnamara, who make up the Dublin musical duo Heathers, will perform their brilliant cover of Bruce’s hit single, Dancing in the Dark.

As Ireland enters into Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions for six weeks, Ryan will chat with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan about the latest developments in Ireland’s battle against the deadly virus.

In an emotional interview, Liverpool fan Sean Cox is joined by his wife Martina as they open up about the vicious attack outside Anfield that left Sean fighting for his life.

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly will chat to Ryan about her infamous clash with Donald Trump, as well as the current state of US politics.

Irish pop-rock band Something Happens will give a one-off, show-stopping performance of their hit single, Parachute.

The Late Late Show airs this Friday, October 23, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.