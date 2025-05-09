The Late Late Show announces star-studded guest lineup for the season finale

The Late Late Show has announced a star-studded lineup of guests for tonight’s season finale.

First up is seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who will reflect on his illustrious career and life beyond the field.

In an exclusive interview, Tom will open up about how he fought his way to the very top of American Football earning the title of greatest of all time, and he will also discuss his Irish roots and his deep connection to Ireland.

Nadine Coyle, beloved Girls Aloud star and Derry native, returns to The Late Late Show to catch up with Patrick on life lately.

Following a very successful Girls Aloud reunion last year, Nadine will reflect on the band’s incredible legacy, her enduring friendships with her fellow bandmates and the emotional journey back to the stage following the loss of friend and bandmate Sarah Harding.

After announcing his retirement from RTÉ, Joe Duffy will be in studio to chat to Patrick about his longstanding 37-year-career in broadcasting.

He will look back on some of the most memorable moments and the remarkable stories he covered live on air on RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline.

He will also discuss why building trust was core to his approach as a broadcaster and what the next chapter might hold for him.

Ireland’s Eurovision 2025 representative, EMMY, will also be on the show on Friday night before she takes to the Eurovision stage in Basel, Switzerland next Thursday in the second semi-final.

She chats with Patrick about her whirlwind journey since being selected as Ireland’s Eurovision entry earlier this year.

EMMY also treats audiences to a special performance of her single Laika Party recorded in the Old Library in Trinity College Dublin, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

And ahead of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical arriving at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre later this month, The Late Late Show audience will get a sneak peak of what’s to come with a live performance of a medley of Tina’s classics.