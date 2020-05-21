The Late Late Show announce this week’s star-studded line-up

It will be the second last show of this season

The Late Late Show has announced this week’s star-studded line-up.

It’s the penultimate Late Late Show of the 2019/2020 season, and as talks on the formation of a new Government continue, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will join host Ryan Tubridy for an exclusive interview – detailing his prescription for Ireland’s post-Covid recovery.

Daniel and Majella O’Donnell will also be in the studio, chatting with Ryan before performing a special duet together – and voicing their support for St Vincent De Paul.

Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons will be on too, to talk about why he chose to make his home in Co. Cork, and why he has become a fan of popular Irish drama Normal People.

Singers Nathan and Jake Carter will also be on the show, alongside Jake’s DWTS pro girlfriend Karen Byrne.

They’ll be speaking from Co. Fermanagh, where they have been isolating, and will reveal how they plan to celebrate Nathan’s 30th birthday next week.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One this Friday at 9.35pm.

Business woman, model and influencer Holly Carpenter is this week’s guest on #GossChats.

The Dublin star talks everything from dating during lockdown, re-discovering herself during the pandemic, and how she deals with online trolling.

#GossChats is sponsored by top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.