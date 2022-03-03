The Late Late Show announce lineup for special show dedicated to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal

This week’s Late Late Show will be dedicated to the Irish Red Cross fundraising appeal for Ukraine.

The special show will help raise vital funds for humanitarian assistance for those directly impacted by the disaster.

Host Ryan Tubridy will also speak with Ukrainians living in Ireland about their concerns and worries for their families who are still in Ukraine.

Dublin band Aslan will be performing in support of the fundraiser and will reflect on the crisis, as will singer/songwriter Róisín Murphy – who has postponed two dates in Russia.

Hollywood actor Alan Cumming will also be on the show to share his thoughts on the current situation.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, March 4th at 9:35pm.