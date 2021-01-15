The Late Late Show airs moving tribute to women and children of Ireland’s Mother and Baby Homes

The Late Late Show airs moving tribute to women and children of...

The Late Late Show aired a moving tribute to the women and children of Ireland’s Mother and Baby Homes on Friday night.

At the start of the show, host Ryan Tubridy introduced Irish actress Brenda Fricker, who recited a poem called ‘Voice’ by Majella Kelly.

The poem is inspired by the trauma women suffered in Ireland’s Mother and Baby Homes, after a long-awaited report from the Commission of Investigation was released earlier this week.

Brenda Fricker pays a special tribute to the women and children of Ireland’s Mother and Baby Homes with this performance of ‘Voice’ by Majella Kelly.#LateLate pic.twitter.com/glx6t9AUJG — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 15, 2021

The report details the experiences of women and children who lived in 18 mother and baby homes between 1922 and 1998.

After Brenda recited the poem, the show aired a clip of a moving short film called Her Song, which is available to watch on the RTÉ Player.

Written and directed by Éabha Bortolozzo and Jack Kirwan, the animation depicts an Irish woman’s harrowing experience in a mother and baby home.

Ryan was then joined by adoption rights activist Noelle Brown, who was born at the Bessborough Mother and Baby Home in Cork.

During an emotional interview, Noelle said she’s “angry” with the State and the Church for trying to silence survivors for decades.