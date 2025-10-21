The key moments from the final presidential debate

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys went head-to-head once more this evening at the RTÉ Prime Time studio in Donnybrook.

At this stage in the race, polls suggest Catherine Connolly has a commanding lead on Heather Humphreys.

However, polls have proven incorrect in the past, meaning tonight’s debate could be key to how the contest unfolds.

Here are some of the key moments from tonight’s final debate:

Why Heather Says She Will Be Better President

Heather Humphreys delivers her opening statement as the final presidential debate gets under way. #rtept | @rtenews pic.twitter.com/dSEwBn9fbs — RTÉ Prime Time (@RTE_PrimeTime) October 21, 2025

Asked why she would be a better president than Catherine Connolly, Heather Humphreys said she “brings a lot of experience.”

She said she wants this country to be inclusive and stated she is not “far-left or far right.”

She added that she is a “centre ground person” like many in Ireland, and while “I do not promise perfection, I promise I will not let you down.”

Why Catherine Says She Will Be Better President

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly has set out why she believes she would make a stronger President than Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys.@rtenews | #rtept pic.twitter.com/KTqwAMP2NO — RTÉ Prime Time (@RTE_PrimeTime) October 21, 2025

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly stated why she would be a better President than Heather Humphreys: “I believe that I have the characteristics to make a President. I have the characteristics that reflect what the people value in Ireland want, care, compassion and solidarity, standing with those that have less.”

“Heather is more of the same of what in relation to what the Governments have done repeatedly over the years. I will be an absolute independent President with an independent mind.”

Catherine Connolly said she is “an independent person with an independent mind” and will swear to serve “the welfare of the people, both in Irish and in English.”

The Question of Representing Banks

“I was asked to specify. I confirmed that I worked for credit institutions for different clients. I said I wouldn’t do that,” Catherine said of the question regarding representing banks.

Catherine denied ever avoiding answering the question and confirmed she did work for credit institutions.

The Independent candidate called the allegation made by Heather of hypocrisy in criticising banks in the Dáil and at the council level “extraordinary.”

Heather Humpreys denied that her “attack” on Catherine Connolly was a smear campaign, adding: “on social media there are a lot of people saying horrible things about me, my family, my religion and about my tradition.”

Catherine Connolly said that her opponent is “unfortunately, more of the same in relation to what the governments have done repeatedly over the years.”

Gaza and the US involvement

Asked if she would tell US President Donald Trump that the US enabled genocide in Gaza, Catherine Connolly said it would depend on the situation and “what’s on the agenda” adding she doubted Gaza would feature if she were to meet him.@rtenews | #rtept pic.twitter.com/tK5fHgkAxW — RTÉ Prime Time (@RTE_PrimeTime) October 21, 2025

Heather Humphreys declined to say whether she agreed that the U.S. had “enabled” genocide in Gaza, instead describing the U.S. as a participant in the peace process that led to the current ceasefire.

Catherine Connolly said whether she would raise such criticism with U.S. President Donald Trump would depend on the context of their meeting.

She said if it were a formal discussion on genocide, she would address it, but not in a casual “meet and greet,” adding that she doubted the topic would arise in a presidential meeting.

Fox Hunting

The candidates expressed differing views on whether fox hunting should continue.

Heather Humphreys defended the practice, calling it a legitimate “rural pursuit” provided regulations are followed: “Once the controls are in place and once the rules are abided by, I support rural pursuits.”

She said that no government minister has proposed banning it and that she was unaware of a current Dáil bill from Paul Murphy and Ruth Coppinger seeking to outlaw the activity.

Heather Humphreys framed her stance as support for rural traditions rather than animal cruelty.

Catherine Connolly took a more critical view, saying she had “huge difficulty” with fox hunting carried out “for the sake of it.”

While acknowledging that foxes are not a protected species, she implied that the practice raises ethical concerns and questioned its necessity.

Irish Language

“I commit to learning Irish.” Heather Humphreys says she’s not confident speaking Irish in case she “looks foolish,” but adds that she intends to learn the language if elected. WATCH:@rtenews | #rtept pic.twitter.com/oREZty1ZNE — RTÉ Prime Time (@RTE_PrimeTime) October 21, 2025

Heather Humphreys said she would like to learn Irish but lacks confidence in speaking it.

She recalled that during her time as Minister, visiting the Gaeltacht helped the language start to come back to her.

She pledged to continue learning Irish if elected President, mentioning that her church had given her an Irish-language Bible she hopes to read.

She added that the Irish language has the potential to unite people from different traditions.

Catherine Connolly began her response in Irish, saying it is important for the next President to have Irish.

She said she has never criticised anyone for not speaking Irish and explained that she returned to study it after school, calling it a privilege to do so in Galway.

Catherine Connolly emphasised that understanding Irish is valuable on many levels, but in the context of the presidency, it holds constitutional significance.

Immigration

Asked about the unrest at Citywest in Dublin tonight, Catherine Connolly said it is “very upsetting” and called for leadership from politicians.@rtenews | #rtept pic.twitter.com/XbUJK2WgIg — RTÉ Prime Time (@RTE_PrimeTime) October 21, 2025

Heather Humphreys said she wants to use the Áras to “build bridges” and emphasised the importance of immigration to Ireland, noting that immigrants are needed in sectors like healthcare, care services, and across the economy.

She said people should enter the country legally, but those who arrive illegally should be processed quickly, and if they are not entitled to stay, they should return to their home country.

Catherine Connolly described the scenes at Citywest as “very, very upsetting” and “deeply disturbing.”

She called for leadership from politicians, and Ireland needs to be “careful” with divisions in society growing and said different issues are being conflated.

“I think we really need to be very careful in this country, we’re a country of welcomes.”