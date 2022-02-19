The Kardashian’s latest social media move reveals how they feel about Kanye West

The Kardashian-Jenner clan’s latest social media move has proved there’s no love lost between them and Kanye West…

Kim Kardashian’s four sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have all unfollowed her estranged husband on Instagram, after she also pressed the unfollow button.

At present, Kris Jenner is the only family member still following the 44-year-old rapper on Instagram.

The news comes after Kanye leaked private texts between him and Kim on his Instagram feed.

Over the past few days, Kanye has hit out at Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson in a number of social media posts, in a desperate bid to win her back.

On Monday night, the 44-year-old posted screenshots of texts from Kim, expressing her concern for Pete’s safety.

In one text, Kim wrote to Kanye: “You are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault.”

Kanye captioned the post: “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

In another post, the father-of-four shared a screenshot of a text from Kim which said: “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be.”

Kanye replied: “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

Kim then asked Kanye: “Why can’t you keep any of our conversations private??”

Kanye shares more of his text message exchange with Kim Kardashian: pic.twitter.com/2lEK9DpyQb — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2022

Her estranged husband replied: “Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I’m your number one fan … Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!”

The 44-year-old later deleted the posts, and posted a statement which said: “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication.”

“I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim.”

“I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener,” he added.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The news comes after Kim recently hit back at her estranged husband’s “constant attacks” in an explosive statement posted on social media.

After the rapper publicly slammed Kim for allowing their eight-year-old daughter North on TikTok, the reality star decided enough was enough.

In a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram Story, the 41-year-old wrote: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.” “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.” “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.” “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she continued. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”