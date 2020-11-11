The Kardashians face major backlash after revealing annual Christmas Eve party will likely go ahead

The Kardashian family are facing backlash after revealing they still intend on throwing their annual Christmas Eve party.

The famous family are known for hosting an extravagant event held each year, with a host of A-list celebrities in attendance.

Despite the current coronavirus restrictions prohibiting social gatherings in California, where the Kardashian-Jenner clan reside, it appears they still intend on going ahead with their festive tradition.

When asked by a fan on Twitter whether the party would be cancelled, Khloe responded: “I pray not!

“I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas!

“It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before,” she added, “We have to think of what is safest.”

Many criticised the reality stars for planning to go ahead with the event despite the coronavirus pandemic, with some branding the family “tone deaf”.

One user tweeted: “The #Kardashian family are tone f**king deaf, both @KimKardashian and @KendallJenner throw birthday parties (each breaking a load of different lockdown restrictions) now they’re talking about still having their annual Christmas party.”

“It’s not about you ‘doing it safely’ it’s about you flaunting it when people are suffering, dying and separated from their own friends and family.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have been subjected to a lot of backlash in recent months, after hosting large gatherings despite the restrictions.

Kendall Jenner threw a costume party on Halloween night for her birthday, with a hosts of guests including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, The Weeknd, as well as her famous Kardashian-Jenner family all in attendance.

According to Entertainment Tonight, attendees were subjected to rapid coronavirus tests on site before joining in the celebrations.