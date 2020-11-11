The Kardashians face major backlash after revealing annual Christmas Eve party will likely go ahead

The Kardashian family are facing backlash after revealing they still intend on throwing their annual Christmas Eve party.
The famous family are known for hosting an extravagant event held each year, with a host of A-list celebrities in attendance.
Despite the current coronavirus restrictions prohibiting social gatherings in California, where the Kardashian-Jenner clan reside, it appears they still intend on going ahead with their festive tradition.
When asked by a fan on Twitter whether the party would be cancelled, Khloe responded: “I pray not!
“I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas!
“It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before,” she added, “We have to think of what is safest.”
Many criticised the reality stars for planning to go ahead with the event despite the coronavirus pandemic, with some branding the family “tone deaf”.
One user tweeted: “The #Kardashian family are tone f**king deaf, both @KimKardashian and @KendallJenner throw birthday parties (each breaking a load of different lockdown restrictions) now they’re talking about still having their annual Christmas party.”
“It’s not about you ‘doing it safely’ it’s about you flaunting it when people are suffering, dying and separated from their own friends and family.”
2)….It's not about you "doing it safely" it's about you flaunting it when people are suffering, dying and separated from their own friends and family.
So help me Jesus, if the Kardashian’s throw a Christmas Eve party this year, I will report every photo posted to Insta as “gang activity”. #Kardashians #pandemic #COVID19
why is it so hard for y’all to just stay home 😭 not the end of the world to not have a party damn
You want to know what’s safest? Don’t fucking have it! Why is this so hard for y’all to understand??
The Kardashian-Jenner clan have been subjected to a lot of backlash in recent months, after hosting large gatherings despite the restrictions.
Kendall Jenner threw a costume party on Halloween night for her birthday, with a hosts of guests including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, The Weeknd, as well as her famous Kardashian-Jenner family all in attendance.
According to Entertainment Tonight, attendees were subjected to rapid coronavirus tests on site before joining in the celebrations.
But many fans took to Twitter to criticise the star for throwing a party in the midst of the pandemic, with many noting the absence of face coverings by those who attended.
A few weeks prior, Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian was branded “tone deaf” after boasting about her birthday celebrations during the pandemic.
The KUWTK star took to social media to share photos from the trip, after she jetted off to a private island with family and friends, gushing about how “privileged” her life is.
Kim wrote: “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”
“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.”
“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”
“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she continued.
“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”
As expected, Kim’s post sparked serious backlash online – with many criticising her for sharing such a tone deaf post in the middle of a pandemic.
The tone deafness of celebrities and influencers has been amplified during this pandemic. Whatever possessed Kim Kardashian to make an entire thread about her lavish birthday trip that with or without a pandemic 99.9% of people can’t afford is beyond me.
if there is one thing kim kardashian does not know how to do it’s how to read the perfectly fucking legible room
Everyone when Kim Kardashian took her family off to a private island in the middle of a pandemic pic.twitter.com/geuD7sF1tZ
