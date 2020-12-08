The Kardashians cancel their annual Christmas Eve party: ‘Taking this pandemic seriously is a must’

The famous family previously faced backlash for suggesting it would still go ahead

The Kardashian family have cancelled their annual Christmas Eve party for the first time in over 40 years.

The famous family are known for hosting an extravagant event each year, with a host of A-list celebrities in attendance.

Last month, the reality stars faced major backlash after Khloe revealed they were still intending on going ahead with their festive tradition, despite the pandemic.

However, the Kardashian-Jenner clan have since had a change of heart, with Khloe making the announcement during a Twitter Q&A.

She wrote: “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year.”

“It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe.

“Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

The news comes after the stars were labelled “tone deaf” for revealing they still planned on throwing the star-studded event.

When asked by a fan on Twitter last month whether the party would be cancelled, Khloe responded: “I pray not!

“I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas!

“It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before,” she added, “We have to think of what is safest.”

One user tweeted: “The #Kardashian family are tone f**king deaf, both @KimKardashian and @KendallJenner throw birthday parties (each breaking a load of different lockdown restrictions) now they’re talking about still having their annual Christmas party.”

“It’s not about you ‘doing it safely’ it’s about you flaunting it when people are suffering, dying and separated from their own friends and family.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have been subjected to a lot of backlash in recent months, after hosting large gatherings despite the restrictions. Kendall Jenner threw a costume party on Halloween night for her birthday, with a hosts of guests including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, The Weeknd, as well as her famous Kardashian-Jenner family all in attendance. According to Entertainment Tonight, attendees were subjected to rapid coronavirus tests on site before joining in the celebrations. But many fans took to Twitter to criticise the star for throwing a party in the midst of the pandemic, with many noting the absence of face coverings by those who attended.