The Bravo boss has teased "nothing is off limits"

The Kardashians announce epic KUWTK reunion with Andy Cohen as host

Andy Cohen is set to host an epic Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, to celebrate the show’s final season.

The famous family announced the news on social media by posting a video of them FaceTiming the Bravo host, referencing their viral TikTok prank last year.

In the video, Andy says: “Wait, while I have you all here, can I share the big news?”

After Kris gives him the go ahead, Andy continues: “Okay here it goes: we’re doing a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion covering all 20 seasons, hosted by me!”

The talk show host also teased “nothing is off limits” in a post shared on Twitter.

Andy tweeted: “It’s the ultimate family reunion covering 20 years of the Kardashians – and nothing is off limits! tweet questions for Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall & Scott using the hashtag #KUWTKReunion.”

The series finale of KUWTK will air this summer on E!.

