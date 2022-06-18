The Kardashians accused of ‘staging’ family meeting about Tristan Thompson

The Kardashians have been accused of “staging” a family meeting about Tristan Thompson in the season finale of their Hulu reality show.

During the episode, the famous family reacted to finding out that the NBA player had cheated on Khloe once again, and fathered a child with another woman.

The Kar-Jenner clan were alerted to the scandal after Kim was sent an article about a paternity suit launched against Tristan last year, which claimed he was the father of personal trainer Maralee Nichols’ baby.

The paternity scandal hit headlines in December, which means the scenes would have been filmed at this time.

However, fans have spotted a serious continuity error in the episode.

Shortly after they learned of Tristan’s infidelity, Kim called a family meeting with her sister Kourtney, as well as Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble – but Khloe didn’t show.

During the meeting, which appeared in the episode, Kourtney is seen wearing a black ruched bodysuit, with a diamanté Prada bag.

However, eagled-eyed fans have since pointed out that Kourtney wore the exact same outfit, and hair style, when she was papped with Travis Barker at the end of January.

A Reddit user claimed: “The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit, Khloé found out end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam, so the meeting was staged.”

Another fan said the theory made sense, as the family members seemed “emotionless” during the meeting.

“Explains why they were so emotionless about it all,” they wrote. “I wish they had stuck to a real timeline rather than jumble it around to have a good final episode. Do better Hulu.”