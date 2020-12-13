The famous children have got serious moves!

The Kardashian kids show off their TikTok dance moves in new video

The Kardashian kids have shown off their TikTok dance moves in a new video.

On Saturday, the famous family began their celebrations early for Scott Disick and Kourtney’s eldest son Mason’s 11th birthday and their youngest son Reign’s sixth, which both fall on Monday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Scott shared videos of his daughter Penelope, along with Kim and Kanye West’s children North and Saint and a couple of friends, who performed a routine on the stairs.

The 37-year-old wrote: “Tik tok ya don’t stop. Ain’t got nothing on us.”

TikTok star Addison Rae, who boasts 71.4million followers on the app, also joined in with the celebrations.

In another video, Scott filmed the social media sensation recreate the viral dance to Pop Smoke’s track ‘What You Know Bout Love’.

“Who did it better?” he wrote alongside the clip.

Meanwhile mom-of-three Kourtney shared some festive snaps with her new BFF Addison and singer Rosalía, who posed in Christmas headbands.

Kylie Jenner debuted her new red hair style at the celebrations, after revealing her “real” short hair without her usual extensions.