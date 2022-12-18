The Kardashian-Jenner’s star-studded Christmas Eve party set to return ‘bigger than ever’

The Kardashian-Jenner’s star-studded Christmas Eve party is set to return “bigger than ever” this year.

The famous family had to cancel the annual event in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before returning with a “scaled back” bash last year.

According to The Mirror, this year’s bash will be “bigger than we have seen before” as it returns in its “full star-studded glory”.

Mayah Riaz, celebrity PR, told the outlet: “The Kardashians are big on holiday tradition and their annual Christmas Party is world famous.”

“So there is absolutely no doubt that the famous Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Party will be going ahead. And make no mistake it will be bigger than ever!”

According to Mayah, this year’s guestlist is likely to include Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck, singer Sia, and John Legend.

She added: “Khloe said their annual Christmas party has been going since 1978. So it must have been a sad blow when it was cancelled in 2020 then hugely scaled down last year.”

“This alone would be a great reason for Kardashian-Jenner clan to make it the most spectacular one yet.”

“But they also have a lot to celebrate such as a successful Hulu show, new babies and Kim’s divorce.”

New York-based celebrity marketing expert Louisa Warwick also said the bash will be “one of their biggest celebrations”.

She told The Mirror: “The Kardashian’s have had one of their greatest years to date in terms of success as they continue to be a powerhouse family in the fast paced, ever-changing world of reality TV.

“Their Hulu show was Hulu’s most watched premiere in America to date. With this in mind, it is expected their annual Christmas party will be one of their biggest celebrations.”