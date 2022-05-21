The Kardashian-Jenner clan are all being dressed by the same designer in Italy.

Since they touched down in the Italian fishing village of Portofino on Friday, the famous family have been wearing head to toe Dolce & Gabbana.

The Italian fashion house, which was founded in 1985 by designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, shared the news on Instagram.

Sharing photos of the KarJenner sisters on the streets of Italy on Friday night, they wrote: “@kyliejenner @khloekardashian @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @kendalljenner arrive in Portofino wearing archival #DolceGabbana.”

The family’s collaboration with the brand has lead fans to believe Kourtney’s wedding dress will be designed by D&G.

The 43-year-old wore a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress when she legally married Travis Barker at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last weekend.

The couple will tie the knot for the second time in front of their friends and family at Castello Brown in Portofino on Sunday.

Staff have been sworn to secrecy about the wedding, but insiders have claimed the castle has been sealed off since last Wednesday – after the couple hired it for a week.

Security cameras have also been erected around the venue to keep unwanted visitors away.

It’s understood Kourtney’s three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 – will be involved in the wedding, after they were excluded from the couple’s engagement last year.

However, TMZ has reported that the father of her kids, Scott Disick, has not received an invitation to the ceremony.

The POOSH founder’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall will also be there for the big day, as well as Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Travis’ kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 22, will also be in attendance, alongside his Blink-182 bandmates.

The couple are believed to be staying on the 213ft superyacht called Regina D’Italia, which is moored just offshore from Portofino.

Before travelling to Italy, the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last Sunday, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

The pair started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.