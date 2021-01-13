The Kardashian family surprise KUWTK crew with lavish gifts worth $300k

The Kardashian family spent $300k on lavish gifts for their film crew last week, to mark the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

According to TMZ, Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe surprised the team with 30 Rolex watches last Friday, as they wrapped filming the show after 15 years.

After thanking the crew in emotional speeches at Kim’s house, the reality stars gifted them the lavish watches, which retail at about $10k each.

A production source said the gifts “drew a lot more tears, excitement and thanks.”

The news comes after Kim documented their final day of shooting on Friday, by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos on her Instagram Story.

The famous family marked the end of KUWTK by hosting a group dinner outside, before having some drinks with the crew.

Posting a photo of her drink, Kim wrote on Instagram: “It’s a wrap! Not on the tears or the drinks tho.”

The mother-of-four also shared a photo of Kourtney’s hand holding a glass of champagne, and wrote: “Officially sobbing. Grateful for every single second.”

A video posted on the KUWTK social channels also showed Kim having a drink with the crew in her garden, as she said: “Ok guys, we just finished filming forever. Like forever, ever.”

“We’re done. We’re never filming again. Isn’t that so crazy? So we’re having a drink with the crew in my background, hanging out.”

“Cheers to… I don’t know… 15 years, 20 seasons, of craziness and lots of love.”

The 40-year-old’s husband, Kanye West, was noticeably absent from the celebrations – amid reports they’re set to divorce.

20 Seasons. 14 years. Bible, we can’t believe today is the last day of filming for #KUWTK! Final season coming soon to E! 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/vi6ehDZTPV — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) January 9, 2021

The famous family announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians was coming to an end last September, but they’ve since signed a major deal with streaming service Hulu.

In a statement at the time, Kim said: “To our amazing fans. It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.”

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” she added.