The Italian villa where Normal People was filmed is available to rent...

The Italian villa where Normal People was filmed is available to rent on Airbnb.

During the eighth episode of the 12-part series, Connell visits Marianne’s holiday home in Italy, and the property can be privately rented for just €40pp per night.

Located just 35km north of Rome, the two-bedroom villa sleeps up to six people at a time, and includes a private swimming pool.

While we won’t be able to travel to Italy anytime soon, we’re definitely adding this stunning villa to our bucket list.

Normal People, adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel, has received rave reviews since it debuted last week.

The series stars Kildare newcomer Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones (War of the Worlds, Cold Feet) in the role of Marianne.

It follows two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo – to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

Normal People was directed by the Oscar-nominated film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and English director Hettie Macdonald, and was filmed in Dublin, Sligo, Sweden and Italy.

The next two episodes of Normal People will air on RTÉ One this Tuesday at 10.15pm.

The entire series is also available to stream on Hulu, and the BBC iPlayer.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we’re talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s rocky relationship, after the couple recently confirmed they’re expecting their first child.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through all the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into the new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes: