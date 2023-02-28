The Islanders question if Jessie is ‘genuine’ about Will in Love Island teaser

The Islanders are beginning to question if Jessie is “genuine” about Will on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The Australian bombshell gets into an argument with Casey on tonight’s show and while in bed that night, she fills Will in on their conversation.

She tells him: “I don’t think anyone speaks their true minds here, I voiced my feelings towards Casey.”

Casey overhears, and says: “Get a life Jessie.”

Will says: “It wasn’t about you”, and Casey replies: “I heard my name.”

Later that morning, Rosie tells Lana and Olivia about overhearing Jessie mention Casey.

Olivia says: “I just don’t think the intentions are that genuine,” and Rosie adds: “I really hope for Will’s sake they are.”

The Islanders head out into the garden to enjoy another evening, as Casey catches up with Maxwell in light of the conversations he’s been having with Jessie.

As they talk, Maxwell says: “When it was the Casa recoupling and Jessie came back and realised Will was single and she started crying the entire time I was looking for a tear and I couldn’t find a tear.”

Will Casey be surprised by Maxwell’s thoughts or agree with them?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

