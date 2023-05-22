The identity of Maura Higgins’ mystery man has been revealed.

The Longford native, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2019, was spotted leaving celebrity hotspot The Chiltern Firehouse in London on Saturday night with a tattooed man.

The Sun has since confirmed the man is one of Hollywood’s leading stuntmen Bobby Holland Hanton, who works closely with Chris Hemsworth.

The 37-year-old, who has over 262k followers on Instagram, is based in London.

He’s acted as a stuntman for major stars, including Daniel Craig, Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum and Jake Gyllenhaal.

However, Bobby has worked with Chris Hemsworth the longest, and now counts him as a close friend.

The pair have launched a fitness app called Centr together, and regularly share photos with each other on social media.

Maura has not gone public with a relationship since her split from Giovanni in October 2021.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, the reality star dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.

Maura was rumoured to be dating Milton Keynes Dons player Connor Wickham last May, after she jetted to Paris with a mystery man.

However, Maura later revealed she “couldn’t be any more single” during an Instagram Q&A.

Maura was most recently linked to Joey Essex, after they were papped locking lips at London’s Grosvenor House after the Pride of Britain Awards last October.

In an interview with Heat magazine last month, the former TOWIE star said of what happened between him and Maura: “I don’t know! I can’t even remember. I mean all I remember is her tongue being down my throat to be honest!”

Joey’s publicist then jumped in to wrap up the chat.